Bill Nelson, administrator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 26, 2023. Nelson was at ANC for the NASA Day of Remembrance, where several wreaths are laid at memorials and gravesites in memory of those men and women who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 01.26.2023 16:00 Photo ID: 7603757 VIRIN: 230126-A-IW468-560 Resolution: 5282x3521 Size: 10.37 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA's Day of Remembrance 2023 [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.