Tomb guards from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment perform the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 26, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7603761
|VIRIN:
|230126-A-IW468-610
|Resolution:
|4984x3323
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASA's Day of Remembrance 2023 [Image 28 of 28], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT