Rome Alcantara, 88th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, drives a pickup truck with an attached runway-friction device at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 23,2023. The device is a computerized tire that measures the distance it takes to stop. That information is then uploaded to a website where pilots can see what time the test was done and if surface conditions are good. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

Date Taken: 01.23.2023
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
This work, Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Clouse