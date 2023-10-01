Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather [Image 2 of 4]

    Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Rome Alcantara, 88th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, inputs data into the digital airfield map at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. Each runway and taxiway are broken into individual sections, and Alcantara can select whether it’s open, closed or suspended. That information is then uploaded to a website where pilots, air traffic controllers and base leadership can see

    real-time data on flightline conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    airfield
    flightline
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

