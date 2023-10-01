Rome Alcantara, 88th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, inputs data into the digital airfield map at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. Each runway and taxiway are broken into individual sections, and Alcantara can select whether it’s open, closed or suspended. That information is then uploaded to a website where pilots, air traffic controllers and base leadership can see



real-time data on flightline conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather