Cleared for takeoff: A behind the scenes look at how the base keeps the flightline open during winter weather

Rome Alcantara, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, airfield manager, drives a pick-up truck with a runway friction device attached to the back, Jan. 23, 2023. The device is a tire with a computer that measures the distance it takes to stop. That information is then uploaded to a website where pilots can see what time the test was done and if surface conditions are good. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
|01.23.2023
|01.26.2023 14:28
|7603449
|230123-F-CA439-1026
|4712x2787
|4.94 MB
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|1
|0
Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather
