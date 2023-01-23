Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cleared for takeoff: A behind the scenes look at how the base keeps the flightline open during winter weather [Image 3 of 4]

    Cleared for takeoff: A behind the scenes look at how the base keeps the flightline open during winter weather

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Rome Alcantara, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, airfield manager, drives a pick-up truck with a runway friction device attached to the back, Jan. 23, 2023. The device is a tire with a computer that measures the distance it takes to stop. That information is then uploaded to a website where pilots can see what time the test was done and if surface conditions are good. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 14:28
    Photo ID: 7603449
    VIRIN: 230123-F-CA439-1026
    Resolution: 4712x2787
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleared for takeoff: A behind the scenes look at how the base keeps the flightline open during winter weather [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather
    Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather
    Cleared for takeoff: A behind the scenes look at how the base keeps the flightline open during winter weather
    Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airfield
    flightline
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT