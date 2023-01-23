Cleared for takeoff: A behind the scenes look at how the base keeps the flightline open during winter weather

Rome Alcantara, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, airfield manager, drives a pick-up truck with a runway friction device attached to the back, Jan. 23, 2023. The device is a tire with a computer that measures the distance it takes to stop. That information is then uploaded to a website where pilots can see what time the test was done and if surface conditions are good. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

