Rome Alcantara, 88th Operations Support Squadron airfield manager, works in his office overlooking the flightline at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. His No. 1 priority is keeping the flightline open. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7603447
|VIRIN:
|230110-F-CA439-1005
|Resolution:
|4413x2967
|Size:
|7.56 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather [Image 4 of 4], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cleared for takeoff: A behind-the-scenes look at how base keeps flightline open during winter weather
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT