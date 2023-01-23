Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel [Image 7 of 8]

    Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 23, 2023) Members of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 from Combined Maritime Forces attend an unmanned system and artificial intelligence briefing at the Task Force 59 Robotics Operations Center in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 23. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

