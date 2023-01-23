Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 23, 2023) Members of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 from Combined Maritime Forces attend an unmanned system and artificial intelligence briefing at the Task Force 59 Robotics Operations Center in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 23. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

