ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 24, 2023) Members of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 from Combined Maritime Forces rehearse vessel boarding and search procedures in the Arabian Gulf aboard Royal Bahrain Naval Force ship RBNF Al-Manama (P 50), Jan. 24. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation. (Courtesy photo)
01.24.2023
01.26.2023
|7602488
|230124-N-NO146-1003
|6240x4160
|662.13 KB
ARABIAN GULF
|8
|3
Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel
