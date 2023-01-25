Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel [Image 8 of 8]

    Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 25, 2023) Members of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 from Combined Maritime Forces rehearse vessel boarding and search procedures in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 25. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 05:17
    Photo ID: 7602496
    VIRIN: 230125-N-NO146-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1066
    Size: 211.01 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

    NAVCENT
    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    CTF 152
    CTF 59
    Falcon Warrior

