Combined Task Force 152 Conducts Exercise in Arabian Gulf with Unmanned Vessel

ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 24, 2023) Members of Combined Task Force (CTF) 152 from Combined Maritime Forces operate a small boat near a MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 24. CTF 152 operates inside the Arabian Gulf to ensure maritime security and promote regional maritime cooperation. (Courtesy photo)
|01.24.2023
|01.26.2023 05:20
|ARABIAN GULF
