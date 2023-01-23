230123-A-SV210-211

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of government employees from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) attended a “Reverse Industry Day” at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Research Park, Jan. 23. The goal of Reverse Industry Day was to learn how to improve relationships with industry in order to streamline the defense acquisition process for all parties and was coordinated by the PEO STRI Talent Management Directorate. The event was hosted by the Sunshine Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and featured representatives from large and small businesses that serve as both prime and subcontractors for government contracts. This was the first of two “Reverse Industry Day” events scheduled for PEO STRI government employees this calendar year. The next one will take place March 6. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

This work, Reverse Industry Day - Jan. 23, 2023, by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS