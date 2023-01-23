Reverse Industry Day Allows PEO STRI Employees to see Acquisition Process through the Eyes of Industry

Photo By Donnie Ryan | 230123-A-SV210-211 ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of government employees from the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Donnie Ryan | 230123-A-SV210-211 ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of government employees from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) attended a “Reverse Industry Day” at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Research Park, Jan. 23. The goal of Reverse Industry Day was to learn how to improve relationships with industry in order to streamline the defense acquisition process for all parties and was coordinated by the PEO STRI Talent Management Directorate. The event was hosted by the Sunshine Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and featured representatives from large and small businesses that serve as both prime and subcontractors for government contracts. This was the first of two “Reverse Industry Day” events scheduled for PEO STRI government employees this calendar year. The next one will take place March 6. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan) see less | View Image Page

Dozens of government employees from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) attended Reverse Industry Day on Jan. 23 coordinated by the PEO STRI Talent Management Directorate at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Research Park.



A new PEO STRI initiative, Reverse Industry Day promotes opportunities for the workforce to learn how to work together to improve relationships with industry in order to streamline the defense acquisition process for all parties.



“The event is designed as a professional development opportunity for PEO STRI employees,” said Bruce Delaporte, PEO STRI talent management director. “The purpose is to explain the perspectives of how industry interprets our requirements, as well as to look at their process through the lens of the Shipley Method.”



The Shipley Method is a highly successful full-cycle marketing and sales lifecycle consisting of six different stages and 96 total steps. Delaporte said teaching PEO government employees how to view their individual processes from the industry perspective is an investment in people and will help to deliver a best-in-class workforce career-development program focused on the future.



“Reverse Industry Day is a great way to provide valuable professional development for PEO STRI employees while improving understanding of the defense industry,” Delaporte said. “Training opportunities like this are key to the PEO STRI strategy of investing in our workforce.”



Rob Miller, PEO STRI assistant PEO for project support, also stressed the importance of relationships with industry in the acquisition process.



“Transparent relationships between PEO STRI and industry are critical to successful execution of test and training programs in support of Soldiers,” Miller said. “Events like the Reverse Industry Day significantly contribute to this transparency allowing us to work with our industry teammates more efficiently.”



Building the Army of 2030 requires partnerships between Army and Joint Force entities, research and development entities, partners in industry, academia, and the tech sector. As part of its “People First” strategy, the Army is committed to building high-performing, well-led, cohesive teams in an inclusive environment to accomplish our mission.



The event was hosted by the Sunshine Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and featured representatives from large and small businesses that serve as both prime and subcontractors for government contracts.



This was the first of two Reverse Industry Day events scheduled for PEO STRI government employees this calendar year. The next one will take place March 6.