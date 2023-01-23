Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reverse Industry Day - Jan. 23, 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    Reverse Industry Day - Jan. 23, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    230123-A-SV210-205
    ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of government employees from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) attended a “Reverse Industry Day” at the Central Florida Tech Grove in Research Park, Jan. 23. The goal of Reverse Industry Day was to learn how to improve relationships with industry in order to streamline the defense acquisition process for all parties and was coordinated by the PEO STRI Talent Management Directorate. The event was hosted by the Sunshine Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army and featured representatives from large and small businesses that serve as both prime and subcontractors for government contracts. This was the first of two “Reverse Industry Day” events scheduled for PEO STRI government employees this calendar year. The next one will take place March 6. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reverse Industry Day - Jan. 23, 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

