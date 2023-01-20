Galloping salute

Spc. Tyler Carter and Staff Sgt. Devin Dew gallop their horses behind the 77th Army Band, the pride of Fort Sill, playing “The Army Song” at the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, command sergeant major, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. The ceremony was held Jan. 20, 2023, on the Old Post Quadrangle.

