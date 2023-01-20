Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Galloping salute [Image 3 of 3]

    Galloping salute

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Spc. Tyler Carter and Staff Sgt. Devin Dew gallop their horses behind the 77th Army Band, the pride of Fort Sill, playing “The Army Song” at the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, command sergeant major, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. The ceremony was held Jan. 20, 2023, on the Old Post Quadrangle.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    command team
    Old Post Quadrangle
    CSM Neil Sartain

