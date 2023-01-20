Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, command sergeant major, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, stand for honors at the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony as the smoke of the howitzers’ firing drifts past them on the Fort Sill Old Post Quadrangle Jan. 20, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 16:57 Photo ID: 7601525 VIRIN: 230120-D-YD137-262 Resolution: 1333x2000 Size: 411.96 KB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command team [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.