Pass the guidon

Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, passes the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, symbolizing Sartain assuming the responsibility of command sergeant major of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. The assumption of responsibility ceremony was held on the Old Post Quadrangle Jan. 20, 2023.
CSM Sartain assumes responsibility as senior NCO of Fort Sill
