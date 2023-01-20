Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pass the guidon [Image 2 of 3]

    Pass the guidon

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, passes the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, symbolizing Sartain assuming the responsibility of command sergeant major of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. The assumption of responsibility ceremony was held on the Old Post Quadrangle Jan. 20, 2023.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pass the guidon [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

