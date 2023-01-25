CSM Sartain assumes responsibility as senior NCO of Fort Sill

Photo By Monica Wood | Spc. Tyler Carter and Staff Sgt. Devin Dew gallop their horses behind the 77th Army...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | Spc. Tyler Carter and Staff Sgt. Devin Dew gallop their horses behind the 77th Army Band, the pride of Fort Sill, playing “The Army Song” at the Assumption of Responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, command sergeant major, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. The ceremony was held Jan. 20, 2023, on the Old Post Quadrangle. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Jan. 24, 2023) The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain in an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony Jan. 20, 2023, on the Old Post Quadrangle.



The ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, was live-streamed on Facebook for those who could not attend the ceremony in person, including members of Sartain’s family.



Sartain assumed responsibility of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. As the senior noncommissioned officer on Fort Sill, Sartain advises the commander on all issues related to assigned members within the command.



Commanders employ their command sergeants major throughout the organization to “extend command influence, assess morale of the force, and assist during critical events.” The mutual example of leadership shared by the commander and the CSM influences the entire organization to operate cohesively and efficiently.



There is “no doubt once again, we received the right person, at the right time, with the right experiences to continue the tradition of excellence in our Noncommissioned Officer Corps, right here at Fort Sill,” said Kamper. “Sartain embodies in spirit, in action, and in thought every sentence and every word of the Noncommissioned Officers’ Creed.”



Sartain said he is at Fort Sill to serve with and, more importantly, serve for the Soldiers, families and civilians at the Fires Center of Excellence.

“That’s my number one priority and ensuring every single one of them and you are treated with dignity and respect,” said Sartain. “That’s what I’m here to do. If you know me, you know how important that is to me, and you know how passionate I am about it.



“I’m looking forward to continuing to build upon an already great culture of values, fitness and resiliency, while pursuing excellence in the fundamentals,” Sartain said. “Paula and I are absolutely delighted to have been given the chance to become part of this phenomenal community. Now I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Fires Fifty number 25 says the Army is a people business, so leaders at all echelons, let’s get engaged, earn the trust of our Soldiers and ensure that everything we do, everything we say, and every email we send is focused on what’s important and there is never a question in it. That’s our number one priority – our people.”



After his speech, the Fort Sill Salute Battery, B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery, presented Sartain with a canister representing the round fired in his honor as the Command Sergeant Major of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.



The ceremony concluded with the 77th Army Band playing “The Army Song” and the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section galloping by with a salute.