Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 48th Fighter Wing command chief, begins the discussion panel on leadership development and mentorship during the Chief’s Summit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 20, 2023. One of the main topics discussed was the development of future senior enlisted leaders in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:49 Photo ID: 7600532 VIRIN: 230120-F-KM921-0171 Resolution: 3614x2710 Size: 840.94 KB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts U.K. Chief’s Summit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.