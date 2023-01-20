Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell, 48th Fighter Wing command chief, begins the discussion panel on leadership development and mentorship during the Chief’s Summit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 20, 2023. One of the main topics discussed was the development of future senior enlisted leaders in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airmen 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
RAF Mildenhall hosts U.K. Chief’s Summit
