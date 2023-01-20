Chief Master Sgt. Jason Weill, 100th Maintenance Squadron senior enlisted leader, participates in the Chiefs Summit discussion panel on multi-capable Airmen at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 20, 2023. Multi-capable Airmen is a concept of training Airmen to do tasks outside of their usual specialty in order to be more well-rounded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
RAF Mildenhall hosts U.K. Chief's Summit
