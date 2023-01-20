Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, presents to the audience on the mission of the 100th AWR at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 20, 2023. The wing provides the critical capability of air refueling that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:49 Photo ID: 7600529 VIRIN: 230120-F-KM921-0001 Resolution: 4531x3015 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts U.K. Chief's Summit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.