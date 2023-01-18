RAF Mildenhall hosts U.K. Chief’s Summit

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgts. and soon to be Chiefs from bases throughout the United Kingdom, gather together for the Chiefs Summit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 18, 2023. The Chiefs Summit focuses on creating connections between enlisted leadership with the purpose to build and strengthen professional leadership within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, GB