    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Senator John Boozman tours 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Senator John Boozman tours 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Powell, Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1 AD CAB), operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) speaks with U.S. Senator John Boozman while on a tour of the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, Jan. 19, 2023. The 1 AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:58
    Photo ID: 7600489
    VIRIN: 230119-A-VB804-662
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Senator John Boozman tours 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    fort bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic resolve
    1 Infantry Division

