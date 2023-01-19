U.S. Senator John Boozman, left, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Powell, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1 AD CAB), operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) speak while on a tour of the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, Jan. 19, 2023. The 1 AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 04:58 Photo ID: 7600488 VIRIN: 230119-A-VB804-574 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 2.68 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Senator John Boozman tours 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.