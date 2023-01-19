U.S. Senator John Boozman tours 33rd Airbase in Powidz, Poland

U.S. Senator John Boozman speaks to a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division (1 AD CAB), operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID) during a tour of the 33rd airbase in Powidz, Poland, Jan. 19, 2023. The 1 AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 1 ID proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Location: POWIDZ, PL