Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2

230124-N-UI066-2056 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 01:18 Photo ID: 7600365 VIRIN: 230124-N-UI066-2056 Resolution: 5786x3857 Size: 932.52 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA