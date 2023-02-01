Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chandler Ludke 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230124-N-UI066-2056 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chandler Ludke)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Chandler Ludke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

