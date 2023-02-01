230124-N-KL637-1224 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Israeli Navy during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 01:21 Photo ID: 7600364 VIRIN: 230124-N-KL637-1224 Resolution: 5477x3912 Size: 1001.32 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.