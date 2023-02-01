230124-N-KL637-1224 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Israeli Navy during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7600364
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-KL637-1224
|Resolution:
|5477x3912
|Size:
|1001.32 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT