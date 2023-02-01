Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2 [Image 7 of 8]

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2023

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230124-N-KL637-1224 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Israeli Navy during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
