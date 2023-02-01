Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2 [Image 6 of 8]

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230124-N-IX644-2054 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) transits the Mediterranean along with the Israeli Navy during Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing “Juniper” series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years.The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

