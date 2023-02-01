Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2 [Image 5 of 8]

    Exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230124-N-IX644-2057 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during flight operations, Jan. 24, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 01:25
    Photo ID: 7600362
    VIRIN: 230124-N-IX644-2057
    Resolution: 4011x5615
    Size: 927.54 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

