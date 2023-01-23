Congressman Jason Crow Visits Buckley SFB

Congressman Jason Crow, Representative of Colorado’s 6th District, is greeted by Brig. Gen. D. Micah Fesler, Colorado Air National Guard commander, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 23, 2023. Crow met with key leaders and discussed future opportunities for the base growth. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Yepez)

