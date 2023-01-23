Congressman Jason Crow Visits Buckley SFB

Congressman Jason Crow, Representative of Colorado’s 6th District, is greeted by Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 23, 2023. Crow and Jackson discussed installation energy initiatives, community relations, and future opportunities for the base.(U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Yepez)
