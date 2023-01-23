Congressman Jason Crow, Representative of Colorado's 6th District, prepares to depart after having a discussion with high level stakeholders at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 23, 2023. Participants spoke about measures to ensure Buckley’s success as the mission continues. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Yepez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 7599405 VIRIN: 230123-X-UC044-1008 Resolution: 1800x1186 Size: 355.94 KB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congressman Jason Crow Visits Buckley SFB [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.