    Congressman Jason Crow Visits Buckley SFB [Image 3 of 6]

    Congressman Jason Crow Visits Buckley SFB

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Congressman Jason Crow, Representative of Colorado’s 6th District, poses with stakeholders and Buckley Space Force Base leadership at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 23, 2023. Crow visited with other high level stakeholders to coordinate an open discussion regarding Buckley and its missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Airman Yepez)

