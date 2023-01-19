8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmasters, and air transportation specialists assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare to load high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) components onto the aircraft in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

