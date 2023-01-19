U.S. Air Force Capt. Madeline Kirkpatrick, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, flies the aircraft during a tactical airlift mission supporting Exercise Juniper Oak within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
This work, 8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
