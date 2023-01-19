U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Clayton Yosten, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, unloads a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) component from the aircraft in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, Nevatim, Israel, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 03:26 Photo ID: 7598984 VIRIN: 230119-F-UN842-1267 Resolution: 640x360 Size: 160.68 KB Location: IL Web Views: 23 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.