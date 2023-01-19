U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Clayton Yosten, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, unloads a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) component from the aircraft in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, Nevatim, Israel, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7598984
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-UN842-1267
|Resolution:
|640x360
|Size:
|160.68 KB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT