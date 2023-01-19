U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shane Stoddard, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, secures a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) vehicle onto the aircraft for transport in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|7598977
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-UN842-0711
|Resolution:
|640x426
|Size:
|174.04 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
