    8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise [Image 20 of 27]

    8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shane Stoddard, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, secures a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) vehicle onto the aircraft for transport in support of Exercise Juniper Oak, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 19, 2023. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral exercise, aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7598977
    VIRIN: 230119-F-UN842-0711
    Resolution: 640x426
    Size: 174.04 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th EAS transports vehicles, HIMARS components for bilateral exercise [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Airlift
    1CTCS
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak
    8EAS

