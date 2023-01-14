VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raymond Begley and Cpl. Johnathan Troke release an airdrop over Djibouti, Jan. 14, 2023, during an aerial demonstration for the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN). The IHEDN is a prestigious French military college dedicated to research, education and the promotion of expertise towards defence matters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

