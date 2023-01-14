Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force [Image 11 of 12]

    VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force

    DJIBOUTI

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Raymond Begley and Cpl. Johnathan Troke release an airdrop over Djibouti, Jan. 14, 2023, during an aerial demonstration for the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN). The IHEDN is a prestigious French military college dedicated to research, education and the promotion of expertise towards defence matters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:45
    Africa
    Marine Corps
    1 CTCS
    French Air Force
    CJTF-HOA

