U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Johnathan Troke, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 KC-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, watches a French Air Force Transall C-160 preform an aerial demonstration for the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN) over Djibouti, Jan. 14, 2023. The IHEDN is a prestigious French military college dedicated to research, education and the promotion of expertise towards defence matters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:45 Photo ID: 7598867 VIRIN: 230114-F-MO425-0537 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 21.2 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Mitchell Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.