A French Air Force Transall C-160 flies over Djibouti, Jan. 14, 2023, during an aerial demonstration for the Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN). The IHEDN is a prestigious French military college dedicated to research, education and the promotion of expertise towards defence matters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:45 Photo ID: 7598866 VIRIN: 230114-F-MO425-0395 Resolution: 4937x3285 Size: 8.77 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Mitchell Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.