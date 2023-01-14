VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force

A French Air Force Transall C-160 flies over the Gulf of Aden, Jan. 14, 2023, during an aerial demonstration for the, Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN). The IHEDN is a prestigious French military college dedicated to research, education and the promotion of expertise towards defence matters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)
|01.14.2023
|01.24.2023 00:45
|7598868
|230114-F-MO425-0778
|6048x4024
|18.6 MB
|DJ
|3
|0
