    VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force [Image 10 of 12]

    VMGR-252 Broncos fly with the French Air Force

    DJIBOUTI

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A French Air Force Transall C-160 flies over the Gulf of Aden, Jan. 14, 2023, during an aerial demonstration for the, Institut des hautes études de défense nationale (IHEDN). The IHEDN is a prestigious French military college dedicated to research, education and the promotion of expertise towards defence matters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    Africa
    Marine Corps
    1 CTCS
    French Air Force
    CJTF-HOA

