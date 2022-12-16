Iowa Soldiers embrace after memorial service

Col. Donald Mosinski hugs Lt Col. Martha Kester, state chaplain for the Iowa National Guard, following the memorial service for his brother, Staff Sgt. David Mosinski, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Wilton, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 2023. David passed away in a vehicle accident January 8. David served in the Iowa Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3654th Supply Maintenance Company and had recently achieved 20 years of service to his state and country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

