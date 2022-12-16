Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldiers embrace after memorial service [Image 23 of 23]

    Iowa Soldiers embrace after memorial service

    WILTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Col. Donald Mosinski hugs Lt Col. Martha Kester, state chaplain for the Iowa National Guard, following the memorial service for his brother, Staff Sgt. David Mosinski, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Wilton, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 2023. David passed away in a vehicle accident January 8. David served in the Iowa Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3654th Supply Maintenance Company and had recently achieved 20 years of service to his state and country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    This work, Iowa Soldiers embrace after memorial service [Image 23 of 23], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honor Guard
    Memorial Service
    Iowa National Guard
    Funeral
    Military Honors
    SSG David Mosinski

