Iowa funeral honors team supports memorial service for Soldier

Members of the Iowa Army National Guard funeral honors team salute as Taps is played during a memorial service for Staff Sgt. David Mosinski at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Wilton, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 2023. Mosinski passed away in a vehicle accident January 8. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3654th Supply Maintenance Company and had recently achieved 20 years of service to his state and country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

