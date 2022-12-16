Widow of fallen Iowa Soldier is presented American flag

A member of the Iowa Army National Guard funeral honors team presents an American flag to Josie Mosinski, wife of Staff Sgt. David Mosinski, during David’s memorial service at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Wilton, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 2023. David passed away in a vehicle accident January 8. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3654th Supply Maintenance Company and had recently achieved 20 years of service to his state and country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

