Col. Donald Mosinski, Iowa Army National Guard, salutes and says goodbye during the memorial service for his brother, Staff Sgt. David Mosinski, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Wilton, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 2023. David passed away in a vehicle accident January 8. David served in the Iowa Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3654th Supply Maintenance Company and had recently achieved 20 years of service to his state and country. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 18:41 Photo ID: 7598578 VIRIN: 221216-Z-KS612-049 Resolution: 4899x3453 Size: 1.71 MB Location: WILTON, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa colonel salutes as his brother is laid to rest [Image 23 of 23], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.