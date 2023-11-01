Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon [Image 13 of 15]

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Christopher Gaylord 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    The newest addition to the hydrographic survey vessel fleet owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District takes its first ride after its official christening ceremony in Newport, Oregon, Jan. 11. The new vessel, the Beeman, honors the legacy of Ogden Beeman, who led the district’s Waterways Navigation Branch from 1960-1967. The new watercraft replaces and continues the mission of the Patterson, an aging boat that has surveyed Oregon’s coastal entrances for 22 years. The Portland District maintains 244 navigable river miles along with 22 ports and harbors as part of its long-standing navigation mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Gaylord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7598543
    VIRIN: 230111-A-KH311-0049
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.2 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon [Image 15 of 15], by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon

    TAGS

    engineers
    navigation
    Oregon
    survey
    vessel
    Newport

