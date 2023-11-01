From left: Col. Mike Helton, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District; Christie Beeman, daughter of Ogden Beeman, who led the district’s Waterways Navigation Branch from 1960-1967; and Ron Flodin, chief of the district’s Channels and Harbors section, pose for a photo with a ceremonial champagne bottle in Newport, Oregon, Jan. 11 before the official christening of the district’s newest hydrographic survey vessel, the Beeman. A ship christening is a centuries-old maritime tradition that asks for a new vessel’s blessing and protection before it’s officially placed into operation. It typically includes a blessing and the smashing of an enclosed champagne bottle designed for ceremonial purposes over the ship’s bow. The survey vessel Beeman replaces and continues the mission of the Patterson, an aging boat that has surveyed Oregon’s coastal entrances for 22 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Gaylord)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 7598511 VIRIN: 230111-A-KH311-0021 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.81 MB Location: NEWPORT, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon [Image 15 of 15], by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.