The newest addition to the hydrographic survey vessel fleet owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District takes its first ride after its official christening ceremony in Newport, Oregon, Jan. 11. The new vessel, the Beeman, honors the legacy of Ogden Beeman, who led the district’s Waterways Navigation Branch from 1960-1967. The new watercraft replaces and continues the mission of the Patterson, an aging boat that has surveyed Oregon’s coastal entrances for 22 years. The Portland District maintains 244 navigable river miles along with 22 ports and harbors as part of its long-standing navigation mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Gaylord)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7598544 VIRIN: 230111-A-KH311-0052 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 15.12 MB Location: NEWPORT, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon [Image 15 of 15], by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.