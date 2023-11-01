Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon

Pete Beeman (far left) and Christie Beeman (second from left), son and daughter (respectively) of Ogden Beeman, who led the Waterways Navigation Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District from 1960-1967, take a selfie while aboard the district’s new survey vessel, which was named in honor of Ogden Beeman and christened in Newport, Oregon, Jan. 11. A ship christening is a centuries-old maritime tradition that asks for a new vessel’s blessing and protection before it’s officially placed into operation. The new vessel replaces and continues the mission of the Patterson, an aging boat that has surveyed Oregon’s coastal entrances for 22 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Gaylord)

