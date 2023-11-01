Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon [Image 15 of 15]

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon

    NEWPORT, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Christopher Gaylord 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Pete Beeman (far left) and Christie Beeman (second from left), son and daughter (respectively) of Ogden Beeman, who led the Waterways Navigation Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District from 1960-1967, take a selfie while aboard the district’s new survey vessel, which was named in honor of Ogden Beeman and christened in Newport, Oregon, Jan. 11. A ship christening is a centuries-old maritime tradition that asks for a new vessel’s blessing and protection before it’s officially placed into operation. The new vessel replaces and continues the mission of the Patterson, an aging boat that has surveyed Oregon’s coastal entrances for 22 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Chris Gaylord)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7598545
    VIRIN: 230111-A-KH311-0056
    Resolution: 5567x3717
    Size: 12.7 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon [Image 15 of 15], by Christopher Gaylord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon
    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps of Engineers dedicates new coastal survey vessel in Newport, Oregon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    navigation
    Oregon
    survey
    vessel
    Newport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT