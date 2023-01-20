Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Grooman 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230120-N-BN445-1540 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Sailors fire the M2 .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), during a live fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Jan 20. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 23:07
    Photo ID: 7596779
    VIRIN: 230120-N-BN445-1540
    Resolution: 4562x3041
    Size: 764.22 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chancellorsville steams in formation [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Grooman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Chancellorsville Phalanx maintenance
    USS Chancellorsville Phalanx maintenance
    USS Chancellorsville Phalanx maintenance
    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation
    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation
    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation
    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation
    USS Chancellorsville steams in formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Shiloh
    USS Antietam
    USS Chancellorsville
    USNS Washington Chambers
    USS Rafael Peralta
    JS Ashigara

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT