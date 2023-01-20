USS Chancellorsville steams in formation

230120-N-BN445-1540 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) Sailors fire the M2 .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), during a live fire exercise, in the Philippine Sea, Jan 20. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)

