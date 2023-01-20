USS Chancellorsville steams in formation

230120-N-BN445-1344 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 20, 2023) From left to right, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Atago-class guided-missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG 178), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), not pictured, steam in formation in the Philippine Sea, Jan 20. Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 underway preforming routine operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Grooman)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 23:06
|Photo ID:
|7596776
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-BN445-1344
|Resolution:
|5437x3625
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
